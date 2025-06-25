Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

EVE Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EVEX opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. EVE has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVE by 167.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 54.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

