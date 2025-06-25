Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 69,879 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 48,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

