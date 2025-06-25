Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) vs. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Financial Review

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Cos. has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Cos. and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Cos. N/A N/A -24.56% Wrap Technologies -155.10% -180.13% -31.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 11.63 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -3.28 Wrap Technologies $4.50 million 17.42 -$5.88 million ($0.15) -10.33

This table compares Capstone Cos. and Wrap Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capstone Cos. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Cos., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capstone Cos. beats Wrap Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Cos.

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

