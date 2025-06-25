Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRDF. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRDF

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 76.45% and a negative net margin of 8,308.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 50.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 183.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 396,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 256,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 11.8% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.