Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Caribou Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 6.8%

CRBU opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 1,490.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

