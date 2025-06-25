Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $236.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Wall Street Zen raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

