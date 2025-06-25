CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,083.52. The trade was a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,027,478 shares of company stock worth $545,036,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,967,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,944 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,296 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.5% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 13,190,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

