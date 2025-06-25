Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cemex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cemex by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Cemex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cemex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

