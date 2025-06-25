Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.58 and traded as low as C$19.09. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 14,026,329 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 684,838 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$13,886,994.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Veritas downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.50 to C$22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.15.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.57. The firm has a market cap of C$34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

