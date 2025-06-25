Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $221.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Centrus Energy traded as high as $204.95 and last traded at $201.46. 746,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 820,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.04.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEU. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

