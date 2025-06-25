Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.96% from the company’s previous close.

VFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21,843.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in VinFast Auto by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.