Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $200.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GTLS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.2%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $148.63 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.