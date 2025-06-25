China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

China Oilfield Services Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

