Citigroup Begins Coverage on VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VTEX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.36.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. VTEX had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 38,434,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,016,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,229,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,800,000 after acquiring an additional 936,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,082.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 802,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

