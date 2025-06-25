Citigroup Increases EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $28.50

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.
EchoStar Stock Performance
Shares of SATS stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EchoStar
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.