Citigroup Increases EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $28.50

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EchoStar by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

