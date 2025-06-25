Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.55. 2,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

