CommScope Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,346 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,431 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in CommScope by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 205,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,511 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in CommScope by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 520,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.29. CommScope has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

