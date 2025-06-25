Comparing Howmet Aerospace (HWM) and Its Rivals

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Howmet Aerospace to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Howmet Aerospace $7.43 billion $1.16 billion 57.56 Howmet Aerospace Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.51

Howmet Aerospace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Howmet Aerospace. Howmet Aerospace is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Howmet Aerospace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howmet Aerospace 0 4 13 0 2.76 Howmet Aerospace Competitors 392 2126 3297 119 2.53

Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $142.13, suggesting a potential downside of 19.57%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howmet Aerospace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howmet Aerospace 16.64% 27.25% 11.48% Howmet Aerospace Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Dividends

Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 39.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Howmet Aerospace has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

