Comparing Viomi Technology (VIOT) & Its Competitors

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $290.30 million $8.69 million 22.50 Viomi Technology Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 4.25

Viomi Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology. Viomi Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viomi Technology’s competitors have a beta of 2.65, indicating that their average share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viomi Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Summary

Viomi Technology competitors beat Viomi Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

