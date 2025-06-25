COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Earns In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CMPS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $2.53 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $236.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

