COMPASS Pathways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,261 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,012 call options.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $236.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

