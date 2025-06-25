Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,724 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of CMPX opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $362.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

