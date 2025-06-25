Consolidated Planning Corp Has $890,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

