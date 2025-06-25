Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,897 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

