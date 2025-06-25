Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,847,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,125,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

