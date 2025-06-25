Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,001,000 after purchasing an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500,684 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

