Contrasting Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) and Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Konica Minolta and Pitney Bowes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pitney Bowes 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Pitney Bowes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -0.40% -0.84% -0.33% Pitney Bowes -7.18% -31.61% 4.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

67.9% of Pitney Bowes shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Pitney Bowes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pitney Bowes pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Konica Minolta pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pitney Bowes pays out -30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pitney Bowes has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pitney Bowes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Konica Minolta and Pitney Bowes”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $7.41 billion 0.19 -$313.39 million ($0.12) -47.67 Pitney Bowes $2.03 billion 0.95 -$203.60 million ($0.91) -11.52

Pitney Bowes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pitney Bowes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pitney Bowes has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pitney Bowes beats Konica Minolta on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. The company also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, it offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, marketing mail flats, and bound printed matter for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, and other applications for sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels, and flats as well as financing alternatives to finance equipment and product purchases. It markets its products, solutions, and services through direct and inside sales force, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and digital channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

