Contrasting Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTX has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and RTX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million N/A N/A RTX $80.74 billion 2.35 $4.77 billion $3.41 41.60

RTX has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of RTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of RTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and RTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A RTX 5.63% 12.71% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vertical Aerospace and RTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 4 0 2.50 RTX 0 3 14 3 3.00

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus target price of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 112.57%. RTX has a consensus target price of $161.12, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than RTX.

Summary

RTX beats Vertical Aerospace on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations. This segment also designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, including oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation, storage and galley systems, and lavatory and wastewater management systems; battlespace, test and training range systems, crew escape systems, and simulation and training solutions; information management services; and aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset and information management services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for U.S., foreign government, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation and changed its name to RTX Corporation in July 2023. RTX Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

