Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.