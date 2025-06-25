Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.84 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 145.63 ($1.98). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 145.07 ($1.97), with a volume of 1,522,805 shares changing hands.

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.84. The company has a market cap of £389.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

