Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.50. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,618,632 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 650,908 shares.The stock last traded at $24.48 and had previously closed at $24.49.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Couchbase from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
