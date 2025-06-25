Couchbase’s (BASE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,075. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 63,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $1,542,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,114.75. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 272.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

