Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Myomo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.49. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52.

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,875.55. The trade was a 19.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,380.62. This trade represents a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 118,767 shares of company stock valued at $390,093. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 447.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 2,516.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

