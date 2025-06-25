Critical Analysis: Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) and Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Terex and Komatsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex 0 7 4 1 2.50 Komatsu 0 1 0 0 2.00

Terex presently has a consensus price target of $50.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Terex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Terex is more favorable than Komatsu.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex 4.89% 18.79% 7.32% Komatsu 10.70% 13.56% 7.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Terex and Komatsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.9% of Terex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Komatsu shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Terex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Komatsu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terex and Komatsu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex $5.13 billion 0.60 $335.00 million $3.67 12.72 Komatsu $26.95 billion 1.09 $2.89 billion $3.11 9.98

Komatsu has higher revenue and earnings than Terex. Komatsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Terex has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Komatsu has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Terex pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Komatsu pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Terex pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Komatsu pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Terex has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Terex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Terex beats Komatsu on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and landscaping and biomass production industries. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, and scissor lifts, as well as related components and replacement parts for construction and maintenance of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities, transmission and distribution lines, construction and foundation drilling applications, and other commercial operations, as well as in tree trimming and various infrastructure projects. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was founded in 1933 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. The company offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills. It also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines. In addition, the company offers industrial machinery, including presses, sheet-metal machinery, 3D laser cutting machine, transfer machines, battery manufacturing equipment, wire saws, thermos modules, thermoelectric generation module, and temperature control products; quarry equipment; agricultural and livestock equipment; EH sensor device; iron and steel casting products; and logistics equipment. Further, the company provides retail financing; construction machinery rental services; remanufactured products; other support services; transportation, warehousing, packing, and other services; and purchases and sells used equipment. Komatsu Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

