Critical Analysis: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -16.58% N/A -8.57% Virgin Galactic -5,972.70% -97.17% -33.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 3 3 16 1 2.65 Virgin Galactic 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boeing and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Boeing presently has a consensus target price of $209.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $13.06, suggesting a potential upside of 345.06%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Boeing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boeing and Virgin Galactic”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $66.52 billion 2.28 -$11.82 billion ($17.92) -11.22 Virgin Galactic $7.04 million 17.33 -$346.74 million ($11.93) -0.25

Virgin Galactic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virgin Galactic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Boeing has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boeing beats Virgin Galactic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Virgin Galactic



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

