Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – June 23rd

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, Bitcoin Depot, and Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity securities issued by publicly traded companies whose core businesses or investments are directly tied to digital currencies and blockchain technology. These firms may include cryptocurrency miners, trading platforms, wallet providers, blockchain developers, or asset managers holding digital tokens. Buying these stocks offers investors exposure to the performance of the crypto sector through traditional stock exchanges rather than by holding digital coins directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.18. 14,944,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,621,950. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $79.38.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

NASDAQ GLXY traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $18.27. 3,100,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,580. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,220. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,648,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,399. The company has a market cap of $314.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 755,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,839. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

BTM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (RTACU)

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

RTACU traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,450. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

