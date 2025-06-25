Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $282.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

