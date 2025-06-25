Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $209.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

