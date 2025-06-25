CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVBF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $94,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,822,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 874,631 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.