CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -213.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

