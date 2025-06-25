D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRMD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

CorMedix Price Performance

CRMD stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.62. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CorMedix by 699.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

