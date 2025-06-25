DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Nice Earnings

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nice in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nice’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nice’s FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62. Nice has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $200.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nice by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nice by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nice by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

