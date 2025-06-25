Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $252.00 to $253.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DRI opened at $221.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $84,801,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $75,137,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $48,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

