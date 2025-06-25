Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $221.12 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $18,906,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

