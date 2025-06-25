Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $218.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Shares of DRI opened at $221.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

