Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $200.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Shares of DRI opened at $221.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

