David Fineberg Sells 64,110 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg sold 64,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.38), for a total value of £158,992.80 ($216,434.52).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.47), for a total value of £89,849.25 ($122,310.44).

On Monday, June 16th, David Fineberg sold 655 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.48), for a total value of £1,676.80 ($2,282.60).

On Thursday, June 5th, David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($408.49).

On Tuesday, May 6th, David Fineberg purchased 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($409.61).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £696.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.04. CMC Markets Plc has a one year low of GBX 183.40 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.75).

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

