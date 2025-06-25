Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

DCTH stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.09 million, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.95. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

