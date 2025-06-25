Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

