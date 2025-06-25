Desjardins Boosts MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$40.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

MDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.89.

Shares of MDA opened at C$32.13 on Monday. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$11.78 and a 52-week high of C$33.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Guillaume Lavoie acquired 1,150 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,462.50. Also, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total value of C$507,600.00. Insiders have sold 298,000 shares of company stock worth $8,768,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

